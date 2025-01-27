Ship recycling market stagnates despite growing supply

  1. Home
2025 January 27   11:52

The ship recycling market is facing a period of uncertainty as economic headwinds and geopolitical tensions impact demand. While the supply of older vessels entering the market continues to increase, actual sales have not kept pace, according to cash buyer GMS.

"Incoming Chinese New Year holidays have predictably seen an accelerated purging of older assets from Far Eastern waters, including all those coming off charter amidst declining rates," stated GMS. This influx of vessels, particularly Panamax bulkers and potentially container ships, is putting pressure on the Indian subcontinent's ship recycling market.

The anticipated easing of traffic through the Red Sea shipping lanes following the Gaza truce is likely to negatively impact container operators who have enjoyed high charter rates in 2024.

"This is certain to eventually see a slew of container ships head for recycling after an extraordinary last few years of earnings," GMS noted. However, despite the increasing supply of tonnage, the expected volume of sales has not materialized. "Overall, sentiments remain of an eagerness that is shackled by economic uncertainty," GMS stated, highlighting the discrepancy between the available vessels and actual sales due to lower-than-expected scrap prices.

Market fundamentals remain unsettled due to potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the fluctuating U.S. Dollar, which impacts global ship recycling currencies. Furthermore, the threat of trade wars looms, adding to the overall uncertainty in the market.

