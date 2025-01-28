Seaspan Energy receives third 7,600m³ LNG bunker vessel from CIMC SOE

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has announced the successful delivery of the third 7,600m³ LNG bunkering vessel, S1067, built by Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd. (CIMC SOE) for Seaspan Energy.

The vessel, equipped with dual-fuel operation, a cutting-edge DC power distribution system, and twin Type C cargo tanks, represents the latest in LNG bunkering technology. It features two azimuth thrusters for propulsion, dual compressor systems for boil-off gas handling, and three manifold stations for flexible bunkering operations.

BV has classified approximately 35% of the world’s LNG bunkering ships in service and 50% of the current order book.

This delivery marks the culmination of a series of three 7,600m³ LNG bunkering vessels built by CIMC SOE. BV and CIMC SOE have a long-standing partnership, having previously collaborated on projects such as 16,500m³ LPG carriers and 27,500m³ LNG dual-fuel carriers. Future collaborations include two 12,500m³ LNG bunkering vessels, two 24,000m³ liquefied ethylene gas (LEG) carriers, and new SPP40 Platform supply vessels.