2025 January 29   10:45

Allseas' Lorelay completes pipeline project in Trinidad

Allseas' pipelay vessel Lorelay has successfully completed a 22-kilometer pipeline installation project off the southeastern coast of Trinidad in just 10 days, according to the company's release. Awarded in mid-2024, the fast-track project involved engineering and installing a 16-inch multiphase line at depths of 60-70 meters. The pipeline connects a newly installed platform to existing infrastructure.

Operations commenced in December with the placement of 139 mattresses to protect existing subsea pipelines. Allseas deployed the "bowstring" start-up method for the first time, connecting the pipeline start-up head directly to the platform jacket leg.

The project was completed on time and to specifications, meeting first gas commitments for an offshore development in 2025.

Following the successful completion of the Trinidad project, the Lorelay is returning to Rotterdam for lifetime extension work and preparations for future projects. The vessel's next assignment includes the Porthos project, described as the world’s first commercial carbon capture pipeline.

