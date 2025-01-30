MOL Drybulk takes delivery of multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced the delivery of the multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde on January 30, 2025. The vessel was delivered at Onomichi Dockyard, Co., Ltd.

The vessel will be operated by MOL Drybulk Ltd. and is effectively owned by Daishin Shipping Co., Ltd.

The Prima Verde is the first vessel of its type to utilize green steel materials, an engine capable of running exclusively on marine gas oil (MGO), and a wind-assisted vessel propulsion system.

The vessel's hull incorporates JGreeX, a green steel material supplied by JFE Steel Corporation. This material reduces CO2 emissions during steel manufacturing.

The Prima Verde is equipped with an engine from Japan Engine Corporation designed to run exclusively on MGO, featuring high combustion efficiency and low carbon dioxide emissions.

ECONOWIND B.V.'s two VentoFoil wind power assisted propulsion devices have been installed on the vessel, with MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. acting as the sales agent. The wind-assisted system aims to reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions.